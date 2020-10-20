Webinar At PU





Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University Alumni Association in collaboration with Institute of Educational Technology and Vocational Education organized a webinar " Transforming Indian Education Through NEP 2020: A Roadmap" by Prof. Sanjay Deshmukh,Professor of Life Sciences at Mumbai University.

Prof. Deshmukh discussed the role of Universities in 1960's which was Creation, Preservation and Dissemination of knowledge. He compared it to role of Universities as viewed today, i.e, Creation of research and innovation, Preservation of academic infrastructure, Dissemination of Knowledge: perception of students on teaching and learning. He said that Universities should not prepare for the future rather they should mould the future.

He discussed different types of Intelligence and approaches to learning. Speaking about IQ he said that an individual's intelligence cannot be a fixed quantity that cannot be increased, to which a lot of participants agreed. Then he discussed the seven steps that led to NEP 2020 and the challenges in contemporary times in education, assessment, transformation of agenda etc. Prof Deshmukh discussed the key elements and features of NEP 2020 in detail. He explained every aspect of the policy and said it is the policy for the next generation. He discussed the vision for schools, success indicator of the policy, multidisciplinary approach, ODL for all institutions etc.

Prof. Deshmukh discussed many other key features of the policy and concluded by explaining the last lines of the Gayatri Mantra and quoting from the Rigveda ' May all thoughts be inspired by that divine light and dispel the darkness'.

Earlier, Dr. Kanwalpreet Kaur, Chairperson, Institute of Educational Technology and Vocational Education Panjab University welcomed and introduced Prof. Deshmukh.She informed that

Prof. Sanjay Deshmukh is an internationally acclaimed Life Scientist who holds vast experience of all shades of the academic and education administration paradigm. Prof. Deshmukh is PhD (Mumbai University), DSc (Honoris Causa, RML Avadh Univ., UP) - India; FNESA [LEAD Fellow (INDIA) - Cohort 11] Professor of Life Sciences; Formerly, Vice-Chancellor University of Mumbai. He was the youngest Vice Chancellor of University of Mumbai. He holds extensive field level research experience- spanning over 50 countries. He is also the r ecipient of DSc (honoris causa) from Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Uttar Pradesh, in recognition of monumental research and academic contributions to Higher Education.

Ms. Sonia Chandel from Panjab University Alumni Association proposed a vote of thanks.