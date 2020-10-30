Web lecture to Observe Vigilance Awareness Week by PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk):The Interdisciplinary Centre for Swami Vivekananda Studies Panjab University Chandigarh organised a web lecture by Professor Devinder Singh, department of Laws and Coordinator, B.R.Ambedkar Centre on the topic Nationality , Citizenship and Citizen's Rights .The lecture was organised as a humble endeavour by the centre during the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week from October 27 to November 2 with the theme "Satark Bharat ,Samriddh Bharat".

Prof Renu Thakur Coordinator ICSVS welcomed the guests and introduced the speaker.Professor Devinder Singh is a renowned scholar and specialises in Human Rights ,Election and Constitutional Law .He very eloquently defined Nationality and Citizenship . Nationality is permanent where as citizenship may be acquired from one state to another.The right to nationality has to be respected and the state has the right to regulate its citizens to overcome any impending problem ,respecting their identity.We should respect each other to bring peace and harmony in our society.The Constitution of India gives equal opportunity to all its citizens to develop togetherness.We should all learn to co-exist peacefully respecting each others identity and save our country from anarchy and controversies.

The lecture was followed by an interaction. The participants interacted with the speaker and appreciated the efforts of ICSVS for organizing this important lecture.Dr.Priyatosh Sharma,Associate Professor, department of History proposed the vote of thanks.