Web Lecture held on 'Islam & Sufism' in Panjab University

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Department of Guru Nanak Sikh Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a web lecture 'Islam & Sufism' today, on the occasion of celebration of 50th Anniversary. This is the seventh lecture of the Departmental Web Lecture Series.

Web lecture was started with the welcome-cum-introductory address of Prof. Jaspal Kaur Kaang, Academic In Charge of the Department. Prof. Kaang said that Sufi is a unique feature of the Indian subcontinent. Sufi saints connected the people through love and devotion and gave people a new and simple path of religion, denying the institutional identity of religion.

Dr. Asma Qadri, Associate Professor of Punjabi, University of Punjab Lahore opened her address with the quote 'Saron di Pilakh de vich Sava; Jis Padeya Tis Nain Keete Sarsave; Hain Dui Aap Milava Tan Man Vichdeyan da' of Nazm Hussain Sayyed and said that Sufi is a long tradition of devotion, love, fraternity and universal brotherhood which advocates the equality of mankind before the God or the supreme Divine. She said that Sufism laid stress upon the real search of self within the being. The great Sufi saints of Indian subcontinent did a great job for the upliftment of all and showed a simple and great path to the commons.

Dr. Mohd. Habib, PU Patiala,in his presidential address, said that Sufism mainly focuses on the conduct of a being; it rejects rituals and external outfits of devotees. Sufism doctrines the ideas of service, impoverishment, patience, service to all mankind and sacrifice which finally inscribed in Shri Guru Granth Sahib.

Both speakers emphasized that the Sufi path gave a message of love and harmony to the people which is still prevalent in the minds of the people. Even today Sufi ideology keeps people firmly bound in the thread of unity and love across state borders.

People from all over the world participated in the webinar including PU Chandigarh, PU Patiala, PU Lahore, UK, Australia, US, England etc. and made the program successful.

The stage was conducted by Dr. Sukhwinder Singh. At the end of Webinar, Dr. Rajeev Kumar, expressed his gratitude towards the Teachers, Scholars and Students and gave a vote of Thanks to all the audience.