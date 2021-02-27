Web Faculty Training School concludes at UIPS, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A one-week long Training School under UGC Networking Resource Centre in Pharmaceutical Sciences on the theme "Fundamentals, Advances and Innovative Platforms for Drug Delivery and Pharmaceutical Technology" conducted by University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University, from 22 to 27 February 2021 successfully concluded today.

During the Programme, a group of 36 faculty and research scholars from 13 states of the country were trained. A total of 31 lectures and sessions were conducted by 31 eminent speakers‎ from various academic institutions, industries, drugs regulatory officials and research organizations with expertise in diverse disciplines of pharmaceutical sciences, together with the in-house faculty of UIPS.

During the valedictory programme, Professor Shashi Bala Singh, Director, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Hyderabad, Telangana, was the Chief Guest and delivered the valedictory lecture on "Pharmacological and toxicological screening in drug delivery."

She highlighted the importance of Toxicological screening and Targeting Selectivity and Discussed about the scope of Genomics, Proteomics and Bioinformatics in Toxicological Screening. In addition, she also focused on the limitations of using animals as models and other alternatives, which included in silico models like AMET, TOPKAT, In-vitro models like isolated cells and In vivo models. She concluded the talk mentioning that In vivo studies are better than ex vivo and In vitro as far as toxicological studies are concerned.

Earlier, Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Chairperson, UIPS & Programme Coordinator, UGC-NRC, delivered the welcome address. Professor V. R. Sinha, Dean of University Instruction, Panjab University and the Course Coordinator, briefed about the antecedents of the weeklong course. Feedback from the participants was also invited. Dr Amita Sarwal, Joint Course Coordinator of the School, presented the Vote of Thanks.

A popular talk on "Weight management strategy is calling you, are you listening?" by Professor Sanjay Kumar Bhadada, Head, Department of Endocrinology, PGIMER, Chandigarh was also organized as a part of the event. In his talk, he exquisitely explained the importance of weight control and benefits of weight reduction along with some smart tips to live fat free life. He focused on the obesity as one of the leading cause of many lifestyle disorders in relevance to its prevalence worldwide. All the participants enjoyed his interactive talk.

Around 200 faculty, students and selected faculty participants enthusiastically attended the weeklong events.