UP schools to reopen from Oct 19

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has conditionally permitted the reopening of schools from class 9 to 12 across the state on October 19 after a gap of almost seven months.

Online education will continue for children from class 8 and below.

The in-person classes will be held under the advisory of the Centre's Home Affairs Ministry and the guidelines of the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to the guidelines, the classes will run in two shifts and a written consent from the parents would be required.

Schools would need to take regular necessary precautions like sanitization near gates, classes and washrooms; compulsory wearing of face masks; and maintaining social distancing between students.

The schools cannot exceed a specified number of students in a class and no morning prayer meetings will be allowed in an effort to avoid gatherings.

Students will not be allowed to go out at leisure and no tiffin and water bottle will be shared.

On October 2, the Home Ministry had issued new guidelines for 'Unlock 5', allowing more relaxations outside containment zones.

However, several states, have extended lockdown in Covid-19 hotspots till October 31 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission.

—IANS