Union Education Minister Launches ASEAN-INDIA Hackathon

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday launched the ASEAN-INDIA Hackathon and said that it will provide an opportunity to forward the economic and cultural ties of India and ASEAN countries through collaboration in education, science and technology.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the ASEAN India Hackathon, Pokhriyal said that the Hackathon will be enactment of six fundamental virtues of the civilisation -- respect, dialogue, cooperation, peace, prosperity and innovation.

The ASEAN-INDIA Hackathon is an initiative taken by the Ministry of Education on the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ASEAN India Hackathon is being organized online from February 1-3.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, Pokhriyal during the ceremony recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his feelings at the Singapore India Hackathon in 2019 about holding a Hackathon with the ASEAN countries.

"He said this Hackathon will provide a unique opportunity to India and ASEAN countries to solve their common identified challenges under two broad themes of "Blue Economy" and "Education" and thereby provide an opportunity to forward their economic and cultural ties through collaboration in education, science and technology," the statement from the Ministry read.

Pokhriyal further said that this Hackathon will be the "enactment of six fundamental virtues of our civilisation: respect, dialogue, cooperation, peace, prosperity and innovation".

"It was a pleasure to hear views of IM KOCH, Secretary of State, Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport Cambodia, Professor Abdul Aziz Abdul Raman, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Student Affairs), Universiti Malaya and Professor Nijam, Director General (Higher education), Ministry of Education and Culture, Indonesia," the Minister said in a tweet. —ANI