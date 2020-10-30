UIPS, Panjab Varsity Organizes International Webinar

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) ,Panjab University Chandigarh organized an international webinar today, under the UIPS Expert Talk Series of MHRD Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) and Placement Cell of the UIPS, by one of their well-placed alumnus, Dr. Amit Bansal, Scientist, Perrigo, Michigan, USA.

Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Chairperson & Head of Placement Cell UIPS, extended a warm welcome to everyone and introduced the Speaker .

Dr Amit Bansal shared his expert views on the comparative evaluation of Nanoparticulate

immuno-contraceptive rabies vaccination administered via ID and IM route. He highlighted the importance of Bio-fabrication of microencapsulated pancreatic β TC-6 cells for type1 diabetes mellitus using a spraying nozzle. In later part of his talk, he touched upon the some of the technical aspects related to the taste masking of granulated test drug after layering with pH-independent polymer and its significant impact on the drug release profile in pediatric oral delivery.

Dr Amit Bansal is a Scientist, with teaching and industrial experience in R& D of different

dosage forms. Dr Amit earned his Master in Pharmacy from UIPS, Panjab University in 2007 and then went to USA to pursue his dream for higher education and professional accomplishments. He has a number of research papers, review article and 2 book chapters to his credit.

Around 170 participants joined the webinar and included students, researchers, UIPS

faculty and distinguished guests . The talk was followed by an extensive Q&A session and was concluded successfully with a note of thanks by Professor Indu Pal Kaur