UIPS Outreach At Government Model Senior School, Kaimbwala

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University, Chandigarh under the Chairmanship of Professor Indu Pal Kaur organised second Out Reach Activity under Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan at Government Model Senior School, Kaimbwala, Chandigarh on 19 Feb 2021.

Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan a move by Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt of India New Delhi, is a novel convergent framework across School Education and Higher Education to motivate children in learning Science, Mathematics and Technology. With this aim to inculcate a spirit of inquisitiveness, creativity, excitement and love for Science and Mathematics Dr Anurag Kuhad, Dr Sangeeta Pilkhwal Sah, Dr Neelima Dhingra, and Dr Ranjana Bhandari Assistant Professors from UIPS interacted with 11th-12th grade school children. Dr Anurah Kuhad started the programme with PU Anthem and took the young aspirants on virtual tour of the Panjab University, one of the oldest universities in India. Through this virtual tour he showcased its rich academic & research heritage and its distinguished alumni. Further he extensively covered the details of entrance examination specifically PU-CET-UG, PUTHAT, PU-BA/B.Com LLB (5 year) integrated course for various Bachelor's program running in the university and their future scopes. Dr Kuhad also talked about various scholarships with specific focus on DST INSPIRE MANAK Awards, Inspire Internship, Inspire Scholarships, Inspire Fellowships and Inspire Faculty schemes.

Dr Sangeeta P Sah took her exclusive session on "Pharmacy as a Profession" She began her interaction by introducing the term PHARMACY and made students acquainted with the word by sharing that how pharmacy profession imparts a positive impact on public health service by discovering new drugs, ensuring the safe and effective use of medications. Further she provided the information about the different courses offered at UIPS, their scopes; infrastructure and state of art facility available at the UIPS. Session continued by Dr Neelima Dhingra , wherein she motivated the students to take this this profession as a career by highlighting the achievements and milestone attained by University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, one of its stalwart institute known for excellence in pharmaceutical education and research across the country. Dr Ranjana Bhandari emphasised on the role of India as "Pharmacy of the World" and how India has become a pharma manufacturing hub because of the efforts of entrepreneurs in the pharma market.

Different sessions were much appreciated by the students and evoked a huge response with wide range of queries from eligibility criteria for the entrance tests, fee structure for different courses and their job prospects & future career options. Dr Anurag Kuhad explored students to "Joy of Science" and inspire them to join sciences as future career path. Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Chairperson UIPS congratulated her team for successful execution and completion of the outreach activity under RAA.

This outreach activity was organised after the directions of State Project Director-Cum Director School Education Samagra Siksha, Chandigarh by Dr Sukhjit Kaur(Principal), Mr Sohan Sharma (Vice Principal) and Ms Anju from Government Model Senior Secondary School, Kaimbwala, Chandigarh.