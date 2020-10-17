UIPS held webinar on "Overview of Clinical Research Industry & Tips and Tricks for Career Development"

Chandigarh: The placement cell of the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a Webinar on "Overview of Clinical Research Industry & Tips and Tricks for Career Development" by Dr Kapil Jhawar, Associate CPM Director, Renowned CRO, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, under the UIPS Expert Talk Series today.

Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Chairperson & Head Placement Cell UIPS, extended a warm welcome to everyone and introduced the Speaker.

Dr Jhawar elaborated the stages of Drug Development Process and components of Clinical phases after a brief outline of the drivers and benefits of outsourcing Clinical Research in India. He projected the scope of different departments of Clinical Research and gave an overview of skill set required for this discipline as well as presented a roadmap that can be adopted by the students for a career in Clinical esearch. Further, he apprised the young participants about key networking benefits of social pages especially linked in and pondered upon the different tips and tricks on using it for their career development.

Professor Kanwaljit Chopra, Former Dean and Chairperson UIPS, added that Post COVID Era is going to gear up the Clinical Research Profession in India, and sensitized the audience about its key elements : Integrity, transparency and moral ethics.

Around 220 participants joined the webinar and included students, researchers, UIPS faculty and distinguished guests.

Dr Jhawar has an experience of more than 14 years in leading global clinical research programs & drug development process across Asia, US & EU. He has been involved in budgeting of clinical trials, third party vendor management, managing logistics and in coordinating the different departments of clinical research. Presently he is managing the projects; from start-up to close-out in various phase II and III global clinical trials especially in the therapeutic indications like major neurological disorders , invasive fungal diseases, schizophrenia, , rheumatoid arthritis, cardiology and immunology.