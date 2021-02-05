UILS, PU declares Results of Online Quiz Competition

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A 'three-round' online quiz, first of its kind was organized by University Institute

of Legal Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh to celebrate 72nd Republic Day of

India informed Prof. (Dr.) Rajinder Kaur, Director of UILS, PU.

The Round 1 of quiz was held on January 26, Round 2 on January 29, and Round 3 on

January 31 on the topics - Republic Day of India, Freedom Struggle of India, Freedom

Fighters of Indian Independence, Constituent Assembly of India, History of Indian

Constitution, and Landmark Cases on Constitution.

Total of 2250 participants registered for the quiz out of which 787 attempted the

quiz. Mohd Rameez Raza from Faculty of Law, Integral University, Lucknow, Uttar

Pradesh secured 1st Position and Muskan Solanki from Department of Laws, Panjab

University, Chandigarh secured 2nd Position in the quiz.

Dr. Pushpinder Kaur, Associate Professor (Law), UILS, PU, Chandigarh informed that

top 50 will be getting a Certificate of Commendation and the Top 10 will be given a

Certificate of Recognition also. The student conveners for the competition included

Vaibhav Goyal, Tanya Singla, Supriya Aggarwal, Sahil Jain, Rabia Mittal, and Vijay

Lakshmi.