UIAMS, PU Organises International Conference

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS), Panjab University, today organized a one day International Conference on Managing Business in Turbulent Times.

Prof. Upasna Joshi Sethi, Director UIAMS and conference chair, and Dr. Nidhi Gautam, Chief Convener of the conference formally welcomed the dignitaries and delegates and shared their thoughts about the relevance of theme of conference in inaugural and valedictory sessions respectively.

Dr. Manu Sharma, the convener of the conference apprised the conference theme to the participants. Prof. R.K.Singla,DUI, Panjab University and patron of the conference inaugurated the conference and enlightened the nature of turbulence of businesses in 21st century.

Prof. Karamjeet Singh, Vice Chancellor, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, and former Registrar Panjab University presided over as guest of honour and discussed the nature of volatility, turbulence and challenges of business governance in recent times.

Mr. Puneet Gupta, a renowned venture capitalist was Chief Guest at the conference and he briefed the participants about the nature of venture capital investments during turbulent times.

Four technical sessions were held wherein the participants presented their presentations on research findings. Prof. Upasna Joshi Sethi, Director UIAMS presented the conference report covering all aspects related to the conference.

Professor Marina, UET Italia Italy was guest of honour for valedictory session where she shared her opinion about survival of businesses in pandemic times.

Prof. Sanjeev Sharma professor at UIAMS helped in successful convening of the conference. Dr. Naveen Kumar and Dr. Ajay Dogra proposed vote of thanks for Inaugural and Valedictory session respectively. Gratitude and untiring support of Prof. Upasna Joshi Sethi, Director UIAMS and other esteemed faculty members of UIAMS was recognized. The efforts of the students' coordinator team were well appreciated. Conference was convened by Dr. Nidhi Gautam, Dr. Naveen Kumar, Dr Manu Sharma, and Dr Ajay Dogra.



