UIAMS launches Project CICERONE—The mentorship program

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Placement Cell, UIAMS successfully launched its mentorship program "CICERONE 1.0" in an online mode which was convened by Rashi Vats (student). The occasion was graced by the presence of Prof. Upasna Joshi Sethi, Director, UIAMS and Dr. Amandeep Singh Marwaha, Training and Placement Officer, the faculty members, and several alumni members from the passed out batches.

"CICERONE 1.0" is a mentorship program designed to bridge the gap between student life and the corporate world. The aim of the program is to clear the fear in students' minds and to give a first-hand experience of the corporate world. The project is an initiative of students from the college's placement cell and the team consists of - Saloni (Project co-ordinator), Rashi Vats (Content Creator), Rohit (Creative head), Sushmita Aggarwal (Digital Marketing Head), and Dr. Amandeep Singh Marwaha (Public Relations).

Prof. Upasna declared the Project CICERONE open. She appreciated the initiative and was elated by the efforts shown by the team to officially launch this project. She advised the students to exploit this opportunity to its fullest.

CICERONE began as a pilot project with a batch of 6 students and a 4 session mentorship was provided to them by ArpitUppal (2011-2013), Harsimran Kaur (2010-2012), DhruvVashisht (2014-2016), and Kautaq Singh Cheema (2017-2019). The pilot project was successful which lead the team to launch the project officially. The mentor in this program will be the college alumni who are industry experts, educational gurus, specific domain experts, and entrepreneurs, all from different walks of life.

Dr Amandeep Singh Marwaha told that UIAMS has a history of 10 glorious passed out batches. The students will be divided into different batches of six students each. Each batch will be provided with a mentor. It is a month-long program. Team CICERONE aims to carry out this project as an ongoing event in the future.

Nitish Chawla, an alumnus batch (2013-2015) said,'' I, thank you all for this initiative. I am nostalgic about my college days, how the guidance of our teacher has helped us do better in life". The occasion was further graced by Kautaq Cheema (2017-19), Shivam Kaisha (2017-2019), Nikhil Dhingra (2011-2013), Lovepreet Singh Sidhu (2016-2018), all alumni of the college.

The faculty members present during the event which included Dr. Nishi Sharma, Dr. Anupreet Kaur Mavi, Dr. Manjushri Sharma and Dr. Rachita Sambyal wished the team great success for the initiative. The students who were present thanked the Placement Cell and Team CICERONE for their efforts for this initiative.