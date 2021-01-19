UHF Student Bags Best Communication Prize In National Debate Competition

Shimla (The Hawk): Anirudh Sood, a final year student of B Sc(Hons) Horticulture at the Dr.YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry(UHF), Nauni has brought laurels to the university at the National Level. Anirudh won the 'Best Verbal Communication' prize for English debate at the 14th National Conference and Inter-University Debate Competition(Online) organized by GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar.

The students from various universities from across the country participated in the competition. The topic of the debate was 'The current economic policy of the country is efficient to empower the youth for development of a self-reliant nation'. Four students from the university had taken part in the Hindi and English debate competition.

UHF Vice-Chancellor Dr. Parvinder Kaushal congratulated Anirudh for bringing laurels to the university at the National level competition. Student Welfare Officer Dr. Ravinder Sharma, faculty and staff also congratulated Anirudh on his achievement.