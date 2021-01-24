Two-Day State-Level Webinar 'Parents As Equal Partners In Intervention Process' Organized

New Delhi (The Hawk): Vision Institute of Advanced Studies, Rohini, Delhi organised a two days State level webinar "Parents as equal partners in Intervention Process" on 23rd and 24th january, 2021 which was accredited with CRE status by the Rehabilitation Council of India, New Delhi under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India CRE. Participants from across the country participated through the online medium in the Continuous Rehabilitation Education (CRE) programme which is mandatory for professionals serving the field Disability.

The Resource persons were some of the most respected names in the field of Disability including Dr. SK Prasad Dy.CCPD, Govt of India, Dr. Himanshu Das Director, TCNIVH Dehradun, Dr. Saroj Arya from NIEPD (formerly NIMH), Hyderabad, Dr. Naveen Grover, IHBAS & Prof. Naveen Kumar - Delhi University, Sh. Mukesh G Gupta - Vision Divyang Foundation & Ms. Kusum Gupta - Principal Vision Special Schools. Sh. Amit Gupta & Ms. Poonam Gupta were the programme moderators. The event saw a house packed of professionals from the field of Clinical & Rehabilitation Psychology, Therapists, Care givers, Special Educators, Principal from different Special schools, teachers among others. It was emphasised that Parent associations and Self Help groups should be promoted and empowered by providing training towards capacity building and self-advocacy. Early Intervention is the key for better results. It was also pointed out that parents having children with disabilities had a life of their own as well and should not feel guilty if they think of themselves. Positive approach building by appropriate counselling at premarital and pre-parenting stages were key to managing life cycle associated with the parenting of cwsn /pwd.