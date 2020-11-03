Tree Plantation at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Life Long Learning and Extension, Panjab University organized a Tree Plantation and Cleanliness Drive around Emerging Area Building. Fresh Winter Annuals and Flowering Plants were planted in the Old Flowering Beds and some New Flowering Beds were created. Besides this, a number of plants were replanted where there were causality of old Plants. Dr. Parmjit Singh Kang, Chairperson, Department of Life Long Learning & Extension, conveyed that Plantation Drive was organized with the help of Horticulture Wing of Panjab University and cleaned the surroundings of Emerging Area Building. All corona protocols were observed by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.