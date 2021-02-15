The second day of litfest organised on Hindi film script

Shimla (The Hawk): The second day of Shoolini Literature Festival began with a session on how the Hindi film script evolved. The session was moderated by Mihir Pandya who teaches in Inderprasth College, Delhi, in conversation with Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer at Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

This was followed by a session on Literature and film in which Ashwani Bhatnagar, Neelam Kanwar, and Karan Oberoi were panelists. The session was moderated by Rajesh Williams.



The third session of the day was on Meet The Author. Renowned author, Githa Hariharan, talked about her works with Manju Jaidka, organiser of the Shoolini Literature Festival. The fourth session of the day was on Reworking Mythologies in which the importance of myths and mythologies was discussed. The session moderator was Kamayani Bisht, and the panelists were Suhail Mathur, Pradeep Govind and Rohan Bapat.

The second half of the day began with another session on Meet The Author (Hindi) in which the Hindi writer, Meera Kant, was in discussion with the moderator, Dr Asha. A session on Hindi Poetry followed, moderated by Vijay Kapoor, and the panel comprised Madhav Kaushik, Chander Trikha, and Rekha Vashisht. The day closed with the most-awaited and interesting session with poet and lyricist Irshad Kamil, moderated by Ashoo Khosla. Irshad Kamil talked about his creativity and the inspiration behind his poetry.

All the speakers expressed their desire to visit Shoolini University in real time. Virtual interactions are welcome but one looks forward to in-person conversations in a world that is free of corona and its standard operating procedures.

The third and concluding day's events include a session with the singer Shubha Mudgal, poetry sessions in English and Urdu, stories for children, Meet the Author, and a discussion on the importance of Literature Festivals.