State level award of honour conferred to Dr Arun Bansal

Chandigarh (The Hawk): During ongoing wildlife week celebrations, a state level function was organized by Internationally acclaimed Chhatbir Zoo of Punjab, now member of WAZA (World Association of Zoos and Aquariums). Cabinet minister Mr. Sadhu Singh Dharamsot Forests & Wildlife Preservation Minister Punjab presided over the state level function. The function was organized to celebrate annual wildlife week and honour individuals and organisations working in wildlife preservation.

Dr. Arun Bansal, Administrator, Social Substance was conferred award of honour for his meritorious services in the field. He has established a group 'Social Substance' of groups with more than ten thousand members across the Globe. The group has organized more than 400 events to educate masses and get them connected to nature and wildlife. The group has active members from various spheres such as professional wildlife officials, amateur enthusiasts, academicians, doctors, students, house wives etc. The work of group includes workshops, seminars, exhibitions, lectures, hands on training, rescue operations, networking & outreach etc. They have inventoried flora and fauna of the world in more than 1 Lakh high quality Photographs under the brand 'Natural Biodiversity. Sh. Harpal Singh, Zoo Education Officer mentioned that Dr. Arun Bansal is filling a gap between wildlife & related issues between government officials and common masses. Mr. Parveen Jaggi accompanied Dr. Arun Bansal receiving the award.



Dr. Arun Bansal who is working at Panjab University mentioned that he is accepting this award on behalf of all the members of the group and uttered that he is using is weekends and holidays to share create and shared resources with the society. He urged that anybody can do it and he is ready to offer guidance to whomever & wherever required.