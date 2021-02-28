SME, IIT Jodhpur Launches Their Inaugural Inter B-School Virtual Sports Fest, Exousia 2021

Jodhpur (The Hawk): After the success of Blaze 2020 the Sports Committee of the School of Management and Entrepreneurship at IIT Jodhpur have launched their inaugural Inter B-School Virtual Sports Fest, Exousia 2021, with a bang from 21st February and will continue until 7th March. To strengthen students' sports-spirit, the event began with an engaging and inspiring session from the world-famous Indian Chess Grandmaster, Mr Pravin Thipsay.

Mr Thipsay is the first Indian national to get a chess Grandmaster norm and the first Indian to win the Commonwealth Chess Championship. He is also the recipient of many laurels including the highest sports award conferred upon him by the Government of India, the Arjuna Award and the Dadoji Kondeo Award from the Government of Maharashtra.

Mr Pravin Thipsay drew parallels between Chess and the game of life. He spoke about the principles of warfare and corporate strategy where conflict is universal. He also drew various examples from Chess – of legends and legendary matches and world history to bring the point that to unlock one's potential; it is essential to concourse the various conflicts life throws at us. He highlighted the significance of resource management and the role and influence of a mentor. He drew upon examples for the need for consistency in sport and management. He described the parallel about how Chess is about capturing the opponent and not killing it, so there is a sense of respect, and rationality one shows towards one opponent, and how important is this strategy even in the corporate world.



