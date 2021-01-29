Sikkim asks schools to introduce 11 local languages in curriculum

Gangtok: The Sikkim government has asked all schools in the state to introduce 11 vernaculars in their curriculum from the next academic session for students to pick one as second language, an education department official said.

As of now, students in state-run schools are given Bhutia, Nepali, Lepcha and Limbu as options for second language, and seven more would be added to the list.

Private schools will have to ensure that all 11 local languages, including Tamang, Gurung, Mangar, Sherpa, Mukhia, Rai and Newar, are made a part of the curriculum, the official stated on Friday.

"This is for the information to all concerned that the state government has adopted the three-language formula in the following manner to be implemented in all schools within the state.

"... the first language, being the medium of instruction, English will be the first language. The second language will be any one of the state government-recognised 11 languages and Hindi will be the third language," according to a government notification.

The private schools have been told to submit a compliance letter with proper evidence to the director, exam cell, for renewal of their provisional registration before the start of the new semester, the official added. —PTI