Shoolini University celebrates foundation day

Solan (The Hawk): Shoolini University marked its foundation day on Friday on the campus with several programmes and activities to mark the day.

The main event began with the address by Vice-Chancellor Prof. P K Khosla. Addressing those present at the Open Air Theatre, which came to life after seven months of the lockdown, he expressed his happiness at the progress made since the university's inception and drew a roadmap for the future. He also congratulated all the staff and faculty members and motivated them to be united in a difficult situation like Covid-19.

The event was attended by Pro-Chancellor Mr. Satish Anand, President of the Shoolini Foundation for Life Sciences and Business Management Mrs Saroj Khosla, and trustees including, Mr Ashok Anand and Mrs Nishtha Shukla Anand. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla was also present.

President and CEO Mr Vishal Anand, thanked all those who had contributed to the University's growth. He further added that Shoolini University was founded to provide quality education, affordable education and research-based education to all the students of India. The founding fathers of the university wanted to create a unique learning an opportunity where students from across the nation come together to break boundaries. A cultural programme and cricket match was also organised on the occasion.

The event concluded with a cultural programme in which staff members performed Natti. Vikrant Chauhan and Nadish performed on Guitar. Later Dr. Nitika Thakur gave a beautiful solo dance performance. Dr. Lalit sang a Himachali song and an entertaining poem ´Mann Chidiya Sa Udta Jaay" was presented by Mr. Ankur.

A cricket match was also organised to mark the foundation day of the university between Vice- Chancellor's eleven and Registrar's warriors. The winner of the cricket match was Vice-Chancellor's eleven. The cricket match was successfully coordinated by Vikrant Chauhan, Assistant Professor, Physical Education.



