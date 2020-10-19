Secondary schools reopen in Agra amid strict Covid measures

New Delhi: After months of hiatus due to Covid-19 pandemic, secondary schools from classes IX to XII have reopened in Agra in compliance with strict measures and protocols.

An official said that special teams have been constituted to inspect the schools premises and also to review the arrangements of sanitisation and social distancing norms inside the classrooms.

Students have been asked to bring their own food and water bottles, along with consent letters from parents.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate in the city has now gone up to 90.78 per cent. The samples' positivity rate is 2.84 per cent. The number of active cases is 485.

—IANS