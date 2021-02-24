SC dismisses plea of UPSC aspirants seeking extra chance

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by scores of UPSC aspirants, who had exhausted their last attempt in October 2020 exam amid Covid-19, seeking an extra chance at the prestigious civil services exam. The top court had reserved the judgement on February 9.

The Centre had told the Supreme Court that it is not in favour of one-time relaxation to UPSC civil service aspirants, to those who are age-barred, as it will be discriminatory to other candidates. Pronouncing the judgment, a bench comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and Ajay Rastogi said "the petition is dismissed." However, the court praised the counsel for petitioners.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the Centre, had submitted before the top court that initially the government was not willing to give an extra chance, but it mellowed its stand after a suggestion from the bench.

The UPSC aspirants, who exhausted all attempts last October, in the backdrop of mental and physical trauma due to the ongoing pandemic had urged the top court to give directions to provide them an extra attempt. "During this pandemic, while everyone had a choice to save their attempt by leaving the exam in 2020, while taking care of their health, the last attempters were given no choice at all and had to sit for the exam, despite the lack of opportunity to prepare", the petitioners have argued.

Raju had stressed that the government is not willing to dilute its stand on age-barred candidates, and insisted that these are policy matters beyond the purview of the court. "This is not the exam where you prepare at the last minute. People prepare for years together", submitted Raju.

Agreeing to the final attempt, the Centre had said: "Relaxation, only to the extent of providing one extra attempt for Civil Service Examination (CSE), specifically limited to CSE-2021, may be granted to only those candidates who appeared for CSE-2020 as their last permissible attempt and are otherwise not age-barred from appearing in CSE-2021."

The top court, however, pressed that the government should consider giving age-relaxation as a one-time measure. The Centre had told the top court that no relaxation can be granted for CSE-2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts or to those candidates who are otherwise age-barred from appearing in CSE-2021 as per the prescribed age limits of different categories, or to any other candidate for any other reason whatsoever.

