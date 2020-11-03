SAIF/CIL, PU Holds Webinar On New Education Policy-2020

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The SAIF/CIL Panjab University Chandigarh organised a webinar on New National Education Policy-2020 with special reference to the necessary elements of transformational change in the policy. Director SAIF/CIL, Prof. Ganga Ram Chaudhary delivered a welcome address and appraised the participants regarding the SAIF/CIL facilities and of online Seminars/Workshops/Training Program on sophisticated analytical instrumentation.

The Vice Chancellor Panjab University Prof. Raj Kumar in his opening remarks, appreciated and acknowledged the topic on new education policy-2020. He emphasized on conducting such webinars on burning topics of national interest that play an important role in nation building. He congratulated the panelist & speaker for selecting the right time during pandemic times for dispensing the knowledge on new education policy-2020 reforms. The Vice Chancellor talked about providing access to the meaningful resources available with Panjab University to the students and researchers of far reaching places of India like North East, Leh & Ladakh. He said these are the right steps for augmentation of new national education policy 2020 reforms.

Shri. Rudy Warjri, former Ambassador of India to various countries and consultant to ministry of external affairs India was the distinguished speaker of today's webinar. In his special talk on new educational policy-2020, the necessary elements of transformational change, he mentioned that the framework of the new education policy-2020 is very well thought of process. He shared his experiences during his tenure as Ambassador to different countries, where he had seen very closely the educational policy reforms taking place in various countries having different schools of thoughts. His starting remarks were the challenges faced during the framework of the new national education policy-2020. He shared data related to policy reforms that will be helpful for achieving the desired goals of the new national education policy-2020 reforms. The participants were from various places where faculty and students of Panjab University, North East region and other parts of India, with diverse fields of education.