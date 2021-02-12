Road Safety Awareness Campaign at Panjab University

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of NSS, Panjab University, Chandigarh in collaboration with NSS Open Unit-UT, Chandigarh organized a Road Safety Campaign on 12th February, 2021at PU Gate No. 2 to create awareness on the importance of wearing Helmets and Seat Belts while driving the vehicles for the safe journey to kickstart the Road Safety Awareness Campaign Month under the theme "Sadak Suraksha" being observed from January 18 to February 17, 2021.



The drive was inaugurated by the NSS Programme Officers Dr. Sucha Singh, Dr. Navneet Kaur, Dr. Tilak, Dr. Vivek, Dr Anuj, Dr Naveen and Mr. Binesh. More than 30 NSS volunteers participated in the Road Safety Campaign. Volunteers made people (motorists as well as pedestrians and cyclists) more aware of the traffic rules and also persuaded them to follow rules particularly wearing of helmets and seat belts while on the road. Dr. Sucha Singh also gave information about "motor vehicle act and traffic rules" and also said that the best way to keep others and yourself safe is to follow proper traffic rules. Volunteers pledged to make aware others about these traffic rules after the drive.