Rajasthan directs 30-40% cut in school fees

Jaipur: Bringing cheer to the parents amid Corona pandemic, the Rajasthan government has directed the CBSE affiliated private schools to slash the tuition fees by 30 per cent for class 9 to 12, while the schools affiliated with the state board have to reduce their fees by 40 per cent for the same classes.

As the CBSE reduced the school syllabus from Class 9 to 12 by 30 per cent, therefore their school tuition fees should be reduced by 30 per cent. At the same time, the Rajasthan Board has reduced the syllabus by 40 per cent, so they should reduce the fee by 40 per cent, said the order.

—IANS