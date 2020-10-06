Q?riosity Inter-School Quiz Competition Started At Shoolini Univ

Solan (The Hawk): India's biggest school quiz 'Q?riosity' an Annual Inter-School Quiz competition for higher secondary school students inaugurated today by Faculty of Management Sciences and Liberal Arts at Shoolini University. The quiz is designed for the students of all streams from XI and XII standard. 200+ participants across all parts of the country are participating in the quiz, to compete. This time due to the pandemic situation it is being organising online for next two weeks.

The quiz will carry critical thinking, aptitude and general knowledge based questions which provide a unique platform for students to compete and win laurels for themselves and their schools. There will be four rounds of the quiz and 1 student per school will participate.

The winner of the quiz will get Rs. 25000 and a running trophy, first runner-up Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5000 for second runner-up and e- certificates for all the participants.

Former Ambassador to Canada and South Korea Mr. Vishnu Prakash, and Mr.Vivek Atray, Ex-IAS officer and Tedx speaker joined the inauguration and motivated students with their warm words. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla said, 'If we can inspire young India to dream and do extraordinary things, India will become a great nation. The purpose of the quiz is to provide students from across all parts of the country a fun, transparent and unbiased platform to compete and showcase their capabilities and, to ignite the passion and love for well-rounded learning with a sporting spirit of healthy competition among children.



'Ideas That Matter' presents a platform for students to endure the best position with smart work and intelligent. It is a great opportunity for students to boost their confidence and achieve the winner tag in the Inter-School Quiz Contest.

