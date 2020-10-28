PU VC Inaugurated Herbal and Fruit Garden at GH6

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor , Panjab University today inaugurated the Herbal and Fruit garden at Mother Teresa Hall, Women Hostel No. 6, in the presence of Prof. S.K. Tomar, Dean Student Welfare, Prof. Sukhvir Kaur, DSW(W), and various wardens of hostels.

The Vice Chancellor congratulated the hostel warden, Dr. Manisha Sharma for this initiative. He also appreciated the efforts of the hostel. He further advised that these fruit plants be adopted by the Research scholars of the hostel.

Prof. Raj Kumar planted a sapling of Ashwgandha at the inauguration. The herbal garden includes herbal plants of tulsi, aloevera, ashwgandha, chairta, pudina, farad, aprajita, lemongrass, ginger, ajwain, karkara, elachi planted in the inauguration of Herbal Garden. 30 saplings of fruit plants which includes mango, guava, pomegranate, amla, jamun, kathal planted in the fruit garden.