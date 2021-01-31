PU NSS Volunteers Work For Three-Day Nationwide Pulse Polio Immunization Campaign

Chandigarh (The Hawk): To strengthen the three-day nationwide Pulse Polio Immunization (PPI) drive, Department of NSS, Panjab University, Chandigarh in collaboration with NSS Open Unit-UT, Chandigarh organized Pulse Polio Immunization (PPI) drive at Sector-14 and Sector-15, Chandigarh.

The drive was launched by NSS Programme Officers, namely, Dr. Sucha Singh, Dr. Navneet Kaur, Dr Anuj and Dr Meenu, Medical Officer, AYUSH by administering polio drops to some children at PU Health Centre. 28 NSS volunteers were deployed at seven different locations in the sector-14 and sector-15.

NSS volunteers led by Binesh Bhatia and Ritika, both Student Coordinators, conducted immunization of 480 children of below the age of five at these booths by following preventive measures of COVID-19.

To identify the missed out children, Door to Door campaign will be held on 1st and 2nd February, 2021. All volunteers were given a proper training to conduct the Pulse Polio Drive in a successful manner. NSS Volunteers were quite happy as for many of them, this was the first time, and they were a witness to such a drive. Dr. Sucha Singh also appreciated and motivated the volunteers for their contribution to the society through their participation in the drive.