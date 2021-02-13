PU Jyotirgamaya 91.2 MHz celebrates its 10th Birth Anniversary & World Radio Day

Chandigarh (The Hawk): World Radio Day was celebrated at School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh, today. The Community Radio Station of Panjab University, Jyotirgamaya 91.2 MHz, also completed its ten years, today.

On this special occasion, SCS organised an online event to mark the celebration of the two occasions. This day will be remembered as another special day as Dr. Sumedha Singh, Coordinator, Jyotirgamaya 91.2 MHz, Vice-president, Community Radio Association of India (North), and Chairperson, School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh, signed a virtual MoU with CIET NCERT for broadcasting their education based content. Prof. (Dr.) Amarendra Behera, Joint Director, CIET NCERT, was present during the event as Guest of Honour to execute the virtual MoU. He shared his experience and memories related to radio broadcasting.

Based on the MoU, Dr. Sumedha Singh also announced the launch of a new program – Qitaabee Navaab – that will broadcast the educational content shared by CIET NCERT. Qitaabee Navaab will be a part of an ongoing program, Shiksha Ke Anek Aayaam, being broadcast thrice a day: 11:00 am, 03:00 pm, and 07:00 pm. The content to be broadcast through Qitaabee Navaab is curriculum based (including audio books & audio lessons), as well as enrichment programs (including drama, music, rhyme, radio games, quiz, stories, talks etc. based on educational concepts).

Other guest speakers present during the event were Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Mishra, Dean, Academics, Chitkara International University, and Dr. Pankaj Garg, Programming Head, Radio Chitkara. Prof. Mishra talked about the contribution of radio in uplifting the society. He also re-emphasized on the need of private radio stations airing news content as well as patenting their content. Dr. Garg talked about how the present technology has made radio more accessible to the public. Dr. Suresh Gaur who has worked for many years on this medium shared his experience of working on radio stations. Two people from the participants, Mr. Rajesh and Adv. Mahima Singh who have also been long associated with the world of radio shared their experiences. Adv. Mahima Singh who worked as a child artist on radio remembered those days at All India Radio when the anchors were called didi and children used to have that sense of belongingness with the programs.

Other faculty members of the School of Communication Studies, Prof. (Dr) Archana Singh, Jayanth Narayanpethkar and Dr. Bhavneet Bhatti shared their own experiences of establishing and running Jyotirgamaya 91.2 MHz housed in the School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The event concluded with the cake cutting ceremony in the studios of Jyotirgamaya 91.2 MHz where most of the Jyotirgamaya 91.2 MHz and SCS family members were present. Dr. Sumedha Singh presented her special vote of thanks to Mr. Sunil Sharma for his extraordinary contribution to the functioning of Jyotirgamaya 91.2 MHz.