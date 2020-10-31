PU GH8 organizes Webinar on Vigilance

Chandigarh (THE Hawk):Panjab University Florence Nightingale Girls Hostel No.8 organized a webinar to commemorate vigilance awareness week for the Hostel residents, students, faculty and staff of the Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The Chief Guest for the function was D.G.P, Sh. Sanjay Baniwal and Distinguished Speaker was Sh. Manoj Kumar, S.P. Vigilance. The function was presided over by the Vice Chancellor of Panjab University, Prof Raj Kumar.

Prof. Sukhbir Kaur, DSW(W), welcomed the guests and congratulated the warden Dr. Simran Kaur for arranging a very important talk on Corruption during the Vigilance Awareness Week.

The Chief Guest Sh. Sanjay Beniwal, DGP an able administrator and a Researcher motivated the students to be fearless and work against corruption. He told the students to maintain their individuality, originality and honesty and inculcate these habits as a student of the prestigious institution. Mr. Beniwal stressed the need for collaboration in the field of Psychology and cyber crime. Because of his interest in research he also offered to provide internship with stipend to the P.U. students.

Sh. Manoj Kumar, IPS, SP, Vigilance highlighted various ways to report about corruption, whistle blower Act of Govt. of India and different levels of corruption. He motivated the students to raise their voice against corruption and be fearless since they are the backbone of society.

The event ended with the vote of thanks to the esteemed Guests by the warden.