PU gets Best Microbiology Unit and Young Scientists Awards

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Chandigarh Unit of Association of Microbiologists of India (CU-AMI) in the Department of Microbiology, PU, has bagged The Best Unit in the Country award for the consecutive 6th time in a row. The award was conferred on the basis of several academic and society-oriented activities like conferences, public lectures, career counselling, swachhata abhiyans, Covid-19 talks, lecture series by eminent scientists, organised by Prof. Prince Sharma, President, and Dr. Naveen Gupta, Secretary, of CU-AMI that has been working in collaboration with almost all educational and research institutes in the tricity.

The Association of Microbiologists of India has also selected Dr. Ravinder and Dr. Sonica for young scientist awards in the fields of Molecular Microbiology and Industrial Microbiology on the basis of their research work on Reverse Vaccinology for Drug Resistant Bacterial Pathogens and "Industrial Enzymes under the guidance of Prof. Prince Sharma and Dr. Naveen Gupta. Their work has already been published in reputed Nature publication journal and had been selected among the top 100 papers of the year. The work had also won the Glaxo SmithKline award.