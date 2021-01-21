PU Alumni Reach 2021 Day 3 Event organized by PU Alumni Association and Dean, International Students entitled, 'PU GLOBAL REACH'

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Eminently distinguished speakers that included two former Vice Chancellors and a former Dean of Panjab University were the main speakers in 'PU Global Reach, the event celebrated as a part of the ongoing PU Alumni Global Meet 2021. The event was jointly organized by Professor Anju Suri, Dean, International Students, Panjab University and Professor Anupama Sharma, Dean, Alumni Relations on Jan 20, 2021 under the aegis of Panjab University Alumni Association (PUAA).

The virtual event was organized under the generous patronage and keen interest of the Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, Prof Raj Kumar, and had an extremely distinguished panel of experts to address the theme of 'Academic and Social Life in the Times of Pandemic'. The event started with the Welcome and Introductory Address of Professor Anju Suri, Dean, International Students, PU who extended a warm welcome to the speakers and the participants. While introducing the theme of the event, she remarked that the initiatives and plans of action adopted for celebration of PU Alumni Meet are fast letting the University ascend ladder of global ascendency. New strategies of PUAA, including the Online celebrations of Alumni Meet, have facilitated Panjab University to overcome challenges posed by the present pandemic. She expressed confidence that in the future also, Panjab University would be able to function seamlessly and effectively in online and offline mode, as per the demands of time and space.

Professor Anju Suri also delivered the Inaugural Address of the Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, Professor Raj Kumar in absentia in which Professor Raj Kumar applauded the role of PUAA in promoting the University's repute and recognition globally, contributing towards extending India's culture in distant places of globe, instilling the spirit of 'giving back' among the alumni to its alma mater, raising the standard of education and inculcating among the students of the University the spirit of pride, compassion and competition. While giving his best wishes to the organisers, he hoped that the interactions held during the Alumni Meet shall add new dimensions thus leading to the growth of the institution.

The Dean, University Instruction, Professor R. K. Singla in his remarks appreciated the instrumental role played by PUAA in strengthening the base of social networking through its various rounds of talks and meets. The opportunity to switch over to the online mode of celebrations of Alumni Meet was hailed by him a welcome step to deal with such crises in letting the academic pursuits go unabated.

Dean, Research Professor V. R. Sinha in his remarks addressed the esteemed alumni of the University as brand ambassadors who have been contributing significantly towards the close connectivity between them and the present students. The guidance and support of the PU alumni may boost the University systems to achieve greater heights, he said. 2 The first distinguished speaker who delivered his address online to the assembled audience that had connected from all across the globe was Prof. K.N Pathak, Former Vice Chancellor, PU and Professor Emeritus, NASI Platinum Jubilee Fellow and Former INSA Senior Scientist. Professor Pathak delved upon how the Alumnus was the real wealth of any University and can contribute in large measures towards increasing the reach, vigour and distinction of an academic institution. Professor Pathak recalled the early days of the PU Alumni Association and how the association had been painstakingly built up over the years with the support of alumni all over the world from a fledgling into a robust and vigorous body that was connecting alumni from all parts of the globe. He expressed his satisfaction in seeing the growth of PUAA and the Panjab University over the period of time. He recalled the days when the little funds used to be offered by PU alumni residing in foreign lands and how he used to collect them during his visit abroad each time and bring them for the growth of the University. Professor Pathak acknowledged the rich contributions of Mr. Pawan Kuman Bansal and Mr. Satya Pal Jain who took great pains and made efforts to ensure that funds were made available for any developmental activity in the Panjab University.

Professor R. C. Sobti, Padam Shree Awardee and Former Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh and Babasahib Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University, Lucknow expressed his invaluable views on "Ancient Indian Culture and Teachings of Global Indian Thinkers in the Times of Pandemics". In an extremely enlightening address, which was accompanied by a presentation, Professor Sobti began by recalling the immense contributions of Mr. Pawan Kumar Bansal and Mr. Satpal Jain towards the expansion and development of PU. He then went onto explain how the blend of tradition and modernity was the need of the hour. He touched upon Indian concepts such as Nishkam Karma (Selfless Service), Vasudev Katumbakam (The world is one family), Dharma (Righteousness) Karma (Right Action), Daya (Compassion) and Kripa (benevolence) as always been the key concepts enshrined in our ancient literary texts. Comparing the Indian civilization to a river, Professor Sobti explained how Indian culture has always advocated personal and community hygiene, service and consideration for others and isolation as a key factor towards living a sustainable and meaningful life. He reminded the audience of how Indian culture has always been redolent and enriched with the rich knowledge and philosophical nuggets which have evolved over millennia, as a result of the contributions of great thinkers, seers and sages. According to Professor Sobti, it is due to the significant role of the Indian thinkers that India has always assumed the limelight position in the globe with respect to the scientific and spiritual advancement which together create symbiotic relation in establishing a human society characterized by physical and mental peace, prosperity, unity in diversity and rooted in traditional concepts of vegetarianism, ahimsa, principles of social and economic equality as propellent factors for the creation of self-sustaining society as well as for the maintenance of the eco-system.

Professor Anirudh Joshi, Former Dean, Foreign Students and Dean, Student Welfare, Former Fellow, Panjab University, Chandigarh delivered a valuable and enlightening address which 3 evoked the glories of ancient India when Indian medicine and scientific progress was breaking new ground in frontiers of human endeavour. He expounded how Indian culture is redolent with a treasure trove of knowledge and philosophical nuggets which have evolved over centuries. The belief in the worship of God and the belief in taking bath in sacred Ganges keep people away from diseases besides the fact that the human body has its own built in immune system to fight back several diseases. The natural force, like pure air, is believed to destroy several germs. The ancient belief in Ayurveda and Tibetan medicine, if revived, may help surpass diseases attached with epidemics and the present pandemic is no exception. Professor Anirudh said that now-a-days, the world is recycling, rediscovering and reloading the rich ancient knowledge to combat the challenges posed by the present pandemic. Professor Anupama Sharma, Dean Alumni Relations PU, read out the citations for the felicitation ceremony of the distinguished luminaries who had graced the occasion and Professor Anju Suri accepted the token of regard, coffee table book and citations conferred to the speakers on their behalf.

Professor Anupama Sharma delivered the vote of thanks and the event was moderated by Ms. Ravneet Gill Singh, Assistant Professor, UILS, PU. The event culminated with a cultural programme anchored by Mr. Parth Arora in which evergreen melodies were rendered by Mr. Azaad, himself a former PU Alumnus.