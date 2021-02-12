Prof VK Paul, Member Niti Aayog, Releases Booklet On 'COVID-19 Prevention—Role Of Residential Welfare Association

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Prof (Dr) VK Paul, Member NITI Aayog, released the infographic booklet – 'COVID-19 Prevention- Role of Residential Welfare Association'. Professor Vinod K. Paul is a well-known medical professional and has been a faculty member at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, for over three decades.

Prof (Dr) VK Paul commended the efforts of Dr. Suman Mor, Department of Environment Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh; Dr. Suneela Garg, Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi and Dr. Ravindra Khaiwal, Department of Community Medicine & School of Public Health, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh for bringing out the booklet on 'COVID-19 Prevention: Role of Residential Welfare Association'.

Prof Paul mentioned that Residential Welfare Associations play a significant role in restricting the spread of COVID-19. This booklet emphasizes how they can further elaborate on their role in disease prevention, including their role in addressing the stigma and discrimination of COVID-19 patients and corona warriors. He added that Residential Welfare Association could provide counseling and support to COVID-19 affected families and specifically to the vulnerable members.

Prof Paul specifically stressed that Residential Welfare Association have a major role to play to address the issue of vaccine hesitancy, providing the correct information about vaccine & clearing the myths

Dr. Suneela Garg, Director Professor HAG, Maulana Azad Medical College and President-Elect- Indian Association of Public Health and Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine mentioned that gated community are the pillar of societies and they have a crucial role in promoting the COVID appropriate behavior to prevent the spread of diseases.

Dr. Suman Mor said that Residential Welfare Association played a significant role during the covid crisis's peak by supporting the vulnerable population and now they can help them by providing all necessary support for the COVID vaccine.

Dr. Ravindra Khaiwal mentioned that the infographic booklet provides guidelines in simple pictorial languages about their responsibilities, including dos and don'ts, to restrict the emergence of coronavirus disease.

The authors mentioned that this infographic booklet aimed to guide the RWAs to promote COVID-appropriate behavior as scientists believe that new strain could even be worse and we need to be vigilant. The infographic is developed in partnership with Indian Public Health (IPHA) and the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM).