Power2SME Signs MoU With Directorate Of MSME, Government Of Haryana

Chandigarh (The Hawk): India's first 'Buying Club' for SMEs, Power2SME signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Directorate of MSME, Government of Haryana, under the guidance of Hon'ble Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal, today. Aimed at strengthening eCommerce linkages for MSMEs in Haryana, the MoU was signed between Ms. Sudha Sarin, Senior Vice President, Power2SME Pvt Ltd, and Sh. Vikas Gupta, IAS, Director General, Directorate of MSME, Haryana in the presence of Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, Sh. Dushyant Chautala.

The MoU envisages focused conversations on digital enablement, empowerment & enhanced market access for MSMEs of Haryana. As per this initiative, Power2SME will conduct SME Transformation Camps across various districts of Haryana under the aegis of the Directorate of MSME, Haryana. Power2SME will also facilitate the onboarding of regional MSMEs on its digital portal SMEShops.com through these transformation camps.

"Our government is focused towards promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing inclusive and balanced regional development in the state. The strategic collaboration will help MSMEs, artisans in remote parts of the state, to overcome challenges restricting their access to domestic and international markets. This will not only give a boost to sales of existing entrepreneurs, but also create unprecedented opportunities for new entrepreneurs. Through this initiative, we are aiming at significantly enhancing visibility of indigenous and specialized products from the state, be it industrial products, or traditional handicraft products, and further strengthening 'Brand Haryana'," said Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking about the MoU, Mr. R. Narayan, Founder & CEO, Power2SME, President FICCI CMSME said, "Haryana has always provided a hotbed of opportunity to the entrepreneurial sector of the state. This MoU aims to seal the deal between Make in India & Digital India to provide further impetus to the sector and produce exemplary results to boost employment and economic contribution from the MSME sector."

"Haryana has several key industries such as automotive, agro and food processing industry, textiles, engineering, etc. with significant presence of MSMEs. The state government is focused on promoting MSME development, and believe that this initiative will ensure market and geographical expansion for the MSMEs of Haryana," said Shri Vijayendra Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Government of Haryana.

"Advancement and holistic growth of our MSMEs is a key focus area for the Directorate of MSME as it provides a huge lever to the economic and social development of the state. This MoU will help our MSMEs transcend geographic boundaries and reach out to newer markets. We look forward to creating impact and generate larger market opportunities for our MSMEs," emphasised Shri Vikas Gupta, IAS, DG, MSME.

The MoU comes in the wake of the recent budget which has announced doubling of budget allocation to MSMEs, reduction in duty of raw material which will provide inputs to "Atmanirbhar Bharat". Given the incentives available on digital platforms, it is imperative to promote digital literacy amongst MSMEs. The MoU will help MSMEs attain higher efficiencies and productivity, with transparency at each level, which will translate into increased opportunities for the MSME sector.