Police Commemoration Day Celebrated At Centre For Police Administration, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Centre for Police Administration, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized 'Shaheedon Ko Naman' to mark the Police Commemoration Day here today.

Dr.Kuldeep Singh, Chairperson, Centre for Police Administration, while welcoming the guests shared that every year the Centre for Police Administration organizes this event to pay homage to all those Police Personnel who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties. He highlighted that the purpose was to create awareness and sensitize the society towards the sacrifices being made by the Police force. He shared that on 21st October, 1959, a patrol party of CRPF was ambushed by the Chinese Army in Hot Springs, Ladakh, in which 10 bravehearts were martyred. Since then this day is commemorated to pay homage to the police martyrs.

The event was attended by Prof. Anil Monga, Dr.Paramjit Singh Kang, Dr.Gaurav Gaur , Dr. M.Sanjeev Singh, Security officer Vikram Singh , Satnam Singh and Priyanka along with Secretarial Staff and Research Scholars of Centre for Police Administration.