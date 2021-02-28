PM's call for 'Lab to Land' to move science forward

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Science Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave a clarion call for 'Lab to Land' to move science forward, noting its power in the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.

When we talk of science, the Prime Minister said, many a time people restrict it to physics-chemistry or labs, but the spread of science is much more than that.

"And there is a lot of contribution of the power of science in the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign. We have to move science forward with the mantra of 'Lab to Land'," the Prime Minister said while addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Reminding that Sunday happens to be the 'National Science Day' too, Modi said the day is dedicated to the discovery of 'Raman Effect' by the great scientist Dr C.V. Raman.

The Prime Minister said the way we know of other scientists of the world, in the same way we should also know about the scientists of India.

Speaking about self-reliance, Modi said the first condition for the goal is to have pride in the things of one's own country, to take pride in the things made by people of one's own country.

"When every countryman takes pride, every countryman connects. Self-reliant India doesn't remain just an economic campaign but becomes a national spirit when we see fighter plane 'Tejas' made in our own country doing acrobatics in the sky, when Made-in-India tanks, Made-in-India missiles swell our pride, when we see Made-in-India coaches in Metro trains in wealthy and advanced nations, when we see Made-in-India Covid vaccines reaching dozens of countries, then our heads rise higher. And it is not that only bigger things will make India self-reliant."

"Textiles made in India, handicraft goods made by talented artisans of India, electronic appliances of India, mobiles of India, in every field we have to increase this pride. When we move forward with this thought, only then will we become self-reliant in the truest sense. I am happy that this mantra of self-reliant India is reaching the villages of the country. This very thing happened in Bettiah, about which I got to read in the media."

—IANS