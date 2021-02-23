PM to inaugurate virtual Maritime India summit from Mar 2-4

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Virtual Maritime India Summit (MIS)-2021 to be held here from March two to four. Talking to reporters here last evening, Chennai Port Trust Chairman P Raveendran said the event was being conducted by the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, About one lakh delegates, more than 40 partner countries will be joining the event. FICCI will be the industry partner for the summit.

He said MIS-2021 will be a powerful platform for international collaboration and bring in partner countries for mutual exchange of knowledge and opportunities. The summit, apart from showcasing abundant opportunities available in the maritime sector in India, will also provide an excellent forum for exchange of ideas and networking.

Investment opportunities exist in all segments of the Maritime Sector like development of world class ports, modernization and development of new berths/terminals in existing ports, connectivity projects (road, rail and inland water transport), coastal shipping, cruise tourism, maritime education and training, shipbuilding and ship repair, ship breaking, dredging and development of 'Smart Port Industrial Cities', Mr Raveendran said.

The Summit will have virtual presence of prominent shipping and transport Ministers and dignitaries from across the world. Maritime States of India will participate in the Summit through dedicated sessions.

The Summit, to be attended by policy planners, domestic and international investors, experts and all stakeholders and representatives of Ports. will also have an exclusive CEOs'forum and various thematic sessions.

On behalf of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Chennai Port appeals to the trade and all stakeholders to participate in this event and show case their potential and share and learn the best practices.—UNI