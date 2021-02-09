Panjab Varsity Sanskrit workshop

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A seven-day National Workshop on the Use of Chcandas and Alankaras was organized by the Sanskrit Department on 3-9 February 2021, sponsored by the Central Sanskrit University (Rashtriya SanskritSansthan), Janakpuri, New Delhi. About 50 participants took part in this workshop, including college, university teachers, research scholars and P.G. students. Nearly 35 participants joined Online and nearly 20 participants of the department of Sanskrit, who had a hindrance in the online class especially due to network problem in Haryana also participated offline, following the corona rules. On the first day President awardee,Padmashri Prof. AbhirajRajendra Mishra gave a detailed account of the rich poetry of Sanskrit and modern poetry in his two lectures.

After this, Dr. NareshBatra (Ambala), Dr. Vikram Kumar (Chandigarh), Prof. Satish Kumar Kapoor (Jammu), Prof. Rabindra Kumar Panda (Baroda, Gujarat) and Prof. Jagdish Prasad Semwal (Hoshiarpur) delivered their special lectures on the topic.The Chairperson, Prof. V.K. Alankar took AbhyaasSatra (Practical Session) daily and gave six Lectures on Sanskrit Translation, Sanskrit Meter and Alankaras and made students write rhyme and verse in practice session with daily lectures.

Valedictory speech was GivenProf. by Gangadhar Panda, the Vice Chancellor of Kolhan University, Chaibasa, Jharkhand. The students wrote verses daily during this workshop and showed them using different figures