Panjab University, VC visits UIET

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab university, Chandigarh visited today University Institute of Engg. and Technology (UIET). He was accompanied with Prof. R. K. Singla, Department of Computer Science, Prof. Sukhvir Kaur, DSW (W) and Prof. J.K. Goswamy, Director UIET. While interacting with the coordinators of various branches, he urged them to submit Research projects and Research Papers. He interacted with the staff and urged them for maintaining cleanliness around their work place and strictly follow Covid protocols.

PU, VC visited the Chemistry Lab of UIET and interacted with the Research scholars. They requested the Vice Chancellor for opening of the Lab till 8:00 p.m. and to depute lab technician also.

PU, VC also visited UIET Library and interacted with the employees and the students. They requested for allowing the reading hall to be opened till 8:00 p.m.