Online Webinar To Celebrate The '11th National Voters' Day' Held At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Life Long Learning and Extension organized an online webinar to celebrate the "11th National Voters' Day", today. The faculty members, students and staff members of Department of Life Long Learning attended the webinar.



Dr. Parmjit Singh Kang, Chairperson, Department of Life Long Learning and Extension, Panjab University elaborated the history and importance of National Voters' Day 2021.

Dr. Kang said that National Election Commission was constituted on 25th January 1950. To begin with commission was headed by Single Member Chief Election Commissioner, which ultimately became multimember body. Time to time, number of Election Reform were undertaken for the better functioning of Election Commission.

The Nation decided to celebrate at National Level in 2011. Since then, on 25th January a day before Republic Day, the National Voters' Day is celebrated continuously.

This year the theme of National Voter's Day is "Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed."

Ultimately, the objective of this celebration is to strengthen the Democracy, which is possible if all the eligible persons are registered as Voters and they also participate in the election process.

Press Release No. 10321