Online National Symposium on Chemistry and Interdisciplinary Sciences at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Chemistry, Panjab University, Chandigarh conducted Professor Ram Chand Paul National Symposium (RCPNS-2021 in virtual mode on "Chemistry and Interdisciplinary Sciences" today.The symposium was conducted on CISCO WEBEX. The Department of chemistry, Panjab University has been holding this Symposium every year for the last 29 years. The symposium was named as Prof. Ram Chand Paul National Annual Symposium inthe year 2005 in the fond memory of our worthy ex-Vice Chancellor Prof. R.C. Paul.

The symposium began with an inaugural function. Prof. V.R. Sinha, Dean University Instruction was the Guest of Honour, Professor Kavirayani R. Prasad, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore was the Chief Guest and Keynote speaker. Welcome address and introduction to the symposium was presented by Prof. Kamal Nain Singh, Chairman, Department of Chemistry and Dr. Amarjit Kaur, Convener RCPNS-2021. The technical sessions comprised of invited talks and oral cum poster presentations. The invited talks (30-35 min) were delivered by eminent/experienced scientists from India and abroad and oral cum poster presentations (3-5 min) were presented by young researchers/budding researchers (who are pursuing/recently completed their Ph.D). The oral presentation provides opportunity to young researchers for expressing their views and scientific work. Six best oral cum poster presentations have been awarded a cash prize of Rs.500 each.

Professor D. H. Dethe(Department of Chemistry, IIT Kanpur), Dr. DebabrataMaiti (Department of Chemistry, IIT, Bombay), Professor Martin J. Taylor (Energy and Environment Institute, University of Hull, UK), Professor Sangit Kumar (IISER, Bhopal), Dr. Sripada S. V. Rama Sastry(IISER,Mohali), Dr. Shashi kantUttamDighe(Associate Principal Scientist, Merk and Pharmaron Ltd., UK), Dr. ShilpeeSachar(Department of Chemistry, University of Mumbai) gave the invited talks.

Delegates from various fields related to chemistry from different parts of the country attended the symposium.