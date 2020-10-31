Online Mushaira by PUAA

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University Alumni Association organized an online 'Grand Mushaira' which was moderated by Mr Shams Tabrezi who is an Urdu poet since the last 36 years. He has written 13 books (poetry and prose). He has been awarded by many National level awards.

The invited speakers of the event were Mr. Pardeep Panwar, Mr. Kashish Moradabadi, Ms. Sangeeta Sharma Kundra, Dr. Anjum Barabankvi and Dr. Zia Tonki.

Mr. Pardeep Panwar is an Ojaswi Kavi from Tonk, Rajasthan and has been writing poetry from the last 11 years. Mr. Kashish Moradabadi is poet and a journalist, based in Moradabad. Ms. Sangeeta Sharma Kundra is from Chandigarh. She is a poet and from the last 10 years has been doing a comparative study of Hindi and Urdu. Dr. Anjum Barabankvi is an Urdu poet since the past 40 years and has written 4 books on poetry. He is presently Prof. of Urdu at Madhya Pradesh Bhoj University. Dr. Zia Tonki is also a poet since the last 25 years, has published a collection of poetry. He is also a doctor by profession.

Prof. Deepti Gupta, Dean Alumni Association welcomed everyone. Mr Tabrezi then introduced all the poets to the participants. All the poets recited beautiful poems and Nazms and kept the audience enthralled. The poems were full of enthusiasm and love for life. The participants gave wonderful comments and enjoyed the event.

The virtual mode has its limitations but the way the poets were showering 'wah wahs', the limitations couldn't be felt. Among the participants were alumni members, faculty of colleges in Chandigarh, students and other guests. Ms. Sonia Chandel from PUAA gave a vote of thanks.