One Week Global Alumni Meet (Virtual Mode) Kickstarted At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University Alumni Association triumphantly surmounting all odds in these tempestuous times and keeping upbeat and orchestrating "Global Alumni Meet". One of the idiosyncrasies of this event is the agglomeration of the alumnus from across the globe that too in virtual mode. Day 1 of the global alumni meet witnessed the 'Tryst with illustrious alumni: Reminiscences and roadmap', a journey from the "Portals of PU" to eminence by some acclaimed doers of the society.

Prof. Anupama Sharma, Dean Alumni Relations said that this is fortuitous and momentous occasion for PUAA to have the eminent and distinguished alumni who have already carved a niche for themselves in their careers. She highlighted the details of the meet which was followed by the virtual tour of Panjab University. Professor R K Singla, Dean University Instructions flagged off the ceremony by welcoming the alumnus bringing laurels and accolades to the institution and always delivering worth more than the expectations. He also emphasized the heritage created by PU and the synergy that it acquaints to at two different levels defining the alma mater as the intellectual capital of the university. The Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, Professor Raj Kumar enchanted the fact the even the hardships of a pandemic could not resist the belongingness that the alumni converse. He proudly cherished that sky is the only limit with the potential possessed by the past and present generation of this unparalleled teaching and training institution.

Smt. Keshni Anand Arora, IAS, Former Chief Secretary, Haryana Chairperson, Haryana Water Resources Authority shared her thoughts on global alumni meet and praised this extraordinary initiative of collaborating with alumnus from all walks of life in tandem she also appreciated the video made by PUAA as it brought the good old memories of campus back which she had rejoiced during her childhood as her father was a professor in Panjab University at that time. She was explicitly astounded by the conducive environment that the university provided and remembered how qualities instilled by PU helped her and her 2 sisters who later on graduated to the rank of chief secretaries and also made her daughter an IPS officer. She proposed a dynamic platform and dynamic database to aid students from a well structured network and get suggestions from alumni about their careers. She also talked about how she has been associated with leadership courses for quite a long period of time now and wanted to do even more like providing mentorship to the students who want to be in civil services. She ended on the note saying that she is ready to go an extra mile for the University.

Dr. Aditya Narayan Purohit, Padam Shree Awardee talked about his experience how he entered PU and what was atmosphere of PU at that time. He did not have any fellowship at that time and got Rs 30 as a typist and how then a science fair was organized which turned out be a game changer for him and Prof. A.C.Joshi inaugurated the same. Prof Joshi came to his stall and asked questions from him and when he came to know that he was not being offered fellowship because he had come from other institute he was awarded fellowship by changing rules in just 4 days . That's how his journey at PU started. He laid emphasis on such kind of culture and conducive atmosphere to be prevelant in PU which not only strengthens and accentuates minimization of gap between students and teachers but also fosters a sense of equality and inclusiveness and also induces free flow of communication and interaction which are the institution's biggest asset.

Sh. Ashwani Pahuja, ED & Chief Sustainability officer, Dalmia Cement explained how PU is his 2nd home. He cherished those days as best days of his life and time he spent at student centre having coffee. He said this nostalgia could make us laugh and cry which is happening today. He also highlighted how such meets provide an opportunity to reflect on the learnings and achievements they have adored so far and also described this platform as a stepping stone for starting a conversation regarding the climate change and sustainability crisis that the whole world is facing and how compatriots can come together to initiate a change. He also made it prominent that how it is the time to become a part of the solution. Then he talked his experience in cement sector and how he utilized his learnings from the university. He also focused on making India carbon based economy by changing to renewable energy, green hydrogen, green methane and advanced biofuels. For this to happen, students and universities have to rethink , reinnovate which can be done by doing more research, changing curriculum to today's time.

Mr. Vikas Kaushal, Global Head, A T Kearney, divulged a lot of information regarding his college days especially hostel no 3 and 6 and reminisced that wonderful time How getting basic education form great faculty and environment played a big role and how it prepared him for the future. Then he elucidated his journey of 20 years of working in global firms and his experiences in the changing world where stakes are much higher, diversity of views, and explosion of information and skills are coming in at a much faster pace and how trends are changing from globalization to nationalism, Business decision cycles have shortened at the same time due to uncertainty, consumer behavior is changing. So students need to increase their exposure, learn what is happening globally and look for options which were not present earlier. And for university he urged to provide conducive environment for learning, adopt new ideas, bring in industry and overall enriching environment which helped him in anchoring whatever he has become today.

Ms.Lalita Sachdeva, UNICEF, India also pointed out how delighted and humbled she was to be a part of the PU family and the gist of it that drives her to be the change and work for it. She feels forever indebted for the multi disciplinary skills manifested by PU in students which endeavours them to take up society's interest also in addition to there personal accomplishments. Development of empathy towards environment and engagement with communities to stand and deliver has been the stand out contribution that PU has been successful to make is the biggest achievement she felt.

Concluding the first day of the global alumni meet organised by PUAA, Professor V.R Sinha, Dean Research proposed a formal vote of thanks to the ones attending the meet and also to the ones who took excruciating efforts and worked doggedly and meticulously to make it happen and contributing to make it a resounding success. He also appreciated the time such esteemed stalwarts devoted towards this event and also felicitated for all that they have done, have been doing and will continue to do so. Dr. Monika Aggarwal, Associate Professor, UIAMS moderated the session. Lastly the event was concluded after Punjabi folk presented by Dr. Tejinder Gill, Assistant Director, Department of Youth Welfare, Panjab University. The Cultural Coordinator was Prof. Navdeep Kaur, Department of Indian Theatre, Panjab University.