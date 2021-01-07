Odisha forms panel on quota in engineering, medical courses

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday constituted a high-powered committee to make recommendations on reservation of seats for students of government high schools in engineering and medical courses in the eastern state.



The committee will be headed by Justice AK Mishra, a retired Judge of the Orissa High Court. He was earlier the Director of Odisha Judicial Academy, Special CBI Court Judge and HC Registrar General, a statement from the CMO said.

The members include former Utkal University Vice Chancellor Ashok Das, Medical Education and Training Department Director CBK Mohanty, Council of Higher Secondary Education Chairman BS Poonia, Technical Education and Training Department Director G Reghu, and Skill Development and Technical Education Department Joint Secretary AK Nayak (member-convener).

The state Cabinet decided on December 28 to extend reservation to high school students in engineering and medical courses and approved the formation of the committee to make relevant recommendations within three months.

—IANS