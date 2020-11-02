NTPC Board Okays Extension Of Tenure Of CMD Gurdeep Singh Till July 2025

New Delhi: State-run power giant NTPC''s board on Monday approved the extension of tenure of the company''s chairman and managing director Gurdeep Singh till July 31, 2025.

Singh''s extended term will start from February 4, 2021.

The board of directors of the company in its meeting "approved the extension of tenure of Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director of NTPC from February 4, 2021 till July 31, 2025 i.e. date of his superannuation or until further order, whichever is earlier," a BSE filing said.

Singh had taken over as chairman and managing director of NTPC on February 4, 2016.

He started his career in 1987 as an engineer trainee with NTPC and has worked his way through various ranks in both public sector and private sector. He has wide ranging experience entailing all aspects of power generation business.

His rich experience has seen him serving as plant operation engineer as well as top leadership positions.

Prior to joining NTPC, he was managing director of Gujarat State Electricity Company (GSECL).

Before GSECL, he worked with Powergen, CLP, AES, IDFC and CESC. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from NIT Kurukshetra and has undergone Management Education Programme from IIM Ahmedabad.

He has received management and leadership training from global institutions like Saïd Business School-Oxford, Darden School of Management-Virginia, USA, Singapore Civil Services College-Singapore, ISB-Hyderabad, etc. —PTI