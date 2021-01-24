Nostalgia Spread Over Biophysics Alumni Meet

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Biophysics, Panjab University organized a Virtual Alumni Meet, on the occasion of the Global Alumni Meet-2021 of Panjab University, Chandigarh. Over 90 alumni, joined the event from different parts of the world. The main highlight of the event was the warm and emotional address by founder chairperson of the Department of Biophysics, Professor S. R. Bawa. He shared his journey, memories and challenges throughout, which not only motivated the students of the department, but also took everyone on the journey to the memory lanes of the past. Department felicitated Professor G.S. Gupta for his contributions in the development of Department.

Dr Ajaib Singh, was facilitated as a distinguished alumnus who has achieved a lot outside university. The feeling of nostalgia kicked in during the virtual tour of their alma mater through a video and pictures of best days of their lives. All the alumni from all walks of life shared their stories during interactive session and actively participated in the cultural program. The energy and enthusiasm of alumni was so infectious that it surpassed the boundaries of virtual world. People cried, laughed and shared their wonderful experiences at the end, with a promise to return to their alma mater.

At the end the Alumni Relations In charge of Biophysics Department and program coordinators of this alumni meet Dr Naveen Kaushal and Dr Pavitra Ranawat thanked all alumni with a hope for a new beginning for relations building, and to meet each other in physical mode very soon.