Need to develop strong mindset among children to have confident, conscientious citizens: Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has achieved success in creating an excellent infrastructure of schools in Delhi in the last five years.

Speaking at the Delhi Education Conference organised by the Delhi Government, he said it is Delhi government's dream that education should be the way of thinking and living of the country.

He said the goal is to develop a strong mindset amongst students, so they become passionate and confident citizens with a commitment to drive change in the country.

"In the last five years, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we have achieved a lot of success in creating an excellent infrastructure of schools, teachers training, and an improved children's result. But the real success will be when every child leaves the school with a passion to do something for their country and commit to driving a change. They should be conscientious human beings entering the workforce," Sisodia said.

"The ultimate goal is to transform society. To have citizens who're truly committed patriots with an entrepreneurial mindset and will contribute to the country," he added.

According to an official release, the seven-day conference started at SKV, Nehru Enclave, Kalkaji.

The release said at the launch, an independent study report on Delhi's education reforms in the last five years was also released by the Boston Consulting Group.

Titled 'School Education Reforms in Delhi 2015-2020', the report detailed the major reforms undertaken by the Delhi government.

The report pointed out that at least 95 per cent plus parents and teachers believed that the quality of education has improved in the Delhi government schools.

"It also highlighted that the Education Department was able to bridge the gap between local communities and schools by engaging all the stakeholders. This led to an increase in parent engagement by reinforcing their faith in the public education system," the release said.

"The report highlighted the Delhi government's seven key initiatives. Initiatives like Chunauti and Mission Buniyaad that empowered the students on a grassroots level by involving teachers and parents alike. Strengthening the SMCs, increased parent engagement, teacher professional development, and enabling head of schools were some of the initiatives that positively shaped the system," the release said.

The report also referred to the substantial increase in the budget for education from Rs 7,500 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 15,100 crore in 2019-20, without a reduction in the budget in other departments.

It also lauded the introduction of happiness and entrepreneurship curriculums - which enhanced the students' critical thinking, encouraged mindfulness and emotional learning and focused on developing an entrepreneurial mindset among them, the release said.

The conference will see 22 education experts from India and seven other countries discuss public education systems around the world. (ANI)