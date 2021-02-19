Nauni Varsity And FRI Sign Accord

Shimla (The Hawk): Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Forest Research Institute (FRI) Dehradun. The tie-up will accelerate research and collaboration between FRI and UHF and pave way for the exchange of students between the two universities. The Forest Research Institute, Dehradun is one of the premier institutes under the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE).

The MoU was signed between Dr Parvinder Kaushal, UHF Vice-Chancellor, and Dr AS Rawat, Director General, ICFRE. The online meeting in this regard was held on Thursday, which was also attended Dr NK Upreti Group Coordinator (Research) FRI, Dr AK Joshi, Associate Director, RHRTS Dhaulakuan, Dr PS Rawat, Scientist F and Dr Ajay Thakur, Head Genetics and Tree Improvement, FRI. Dr Priyanka Thakur, Principal Floriculturist represented UHF at the FRI during the meeting.

"The objective of this partnership is to provide a framework by which the two universities will undertake joint activities together. Both institutions will undertake collaborative research, teaching and sharing of scholars towards Human Resource Development and increase the impact of collaborative research," said Dr. Parvinder Kaushal. He added that as part of the MoU the two institutions would work towards the exchange of planting material/germplasm for testing and evaluation at respective locations. Also, both parties will agree to include scientists' faculties as co-guide members in the advisory committees of PG students and also provide specialized trainings to researchers. Further, both universities will share their infrastructure, laboratory, library facilities and provide logistic support to scientists/faculties and researchers and students of each other institutions. "We are confident that the university will collaborate with more such premier institutions and provide a holistic learning environment to the students," added Dr. Kaushal.