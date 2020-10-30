National Unity Day celebrated by PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Department of History, Panjab University, Chandigarh in collaboration with National Service Scheme (NSS) organized a web-lecture, titled: 'Obstacles in the Creation of Union: Sardar Patel and Case of Hyderabad' by Prof. Himanshu Chaturvedi from Department of History, Dean Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh .

The web-lecture was organized to celebrate the National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) and to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Vice Chancellor, Professor Raj Kumar inaugurated the program and shared his views on the contribution of Sardar Valabhbhai Patel in the unification of India. PU VC particularly underlined the need to organize similar events to celebrate the National Unity Day (31st Oct) to make a wider population of India know of Sardar Valabhbhai Patel and his works. The celebration of the National Unity Day re-affirms the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country.

Prof. Himanshu Chaturvedi highlighted the contribution of Sardar Valabhbhai Patel (born 31 October 1875), who had been the first Deputy Prime Minister and also Home Minister of India, in forging of a united India by successfully integrating the erstwhile British colonial provinces and about 565 self-governing princely states that had been released from British suzerainty by the India Independence Act of 1947. The credit for integrating the state of Hyderabad goes to Sardar Patel, who ensured national integration without compromising with Indian state's sovereignty and autonomy. Professor

Himanshu Chaturvedi questioned the undermining of Sardar Valabhbhai Patel's role in the making of modern India in recent years. Based on his extensive study of archival data, Professor Himanshu Chaturvedi showed the ways Sardar Valabhbhai Patel mobilized the troops and intelligence in the state of Hyderabad to facilitate its integration in the union of India with the popular support.

Earlier, Professor S. K. Tomar, Honorary Director, UGC-HRDC and DSW, Panjab University, formally welcomed the speaker and drew the attention to the idea of national integration that is well exhibited by the citizens of India during the time of Covid-19 pandemic. The way citizens of India on the call of our honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, came together to fight against Covid19, according to Prof. S. K. Tomar, displays the deep rooted belief in the national unity in the hearts of Indian masses.

The Director of the web-lecture, Professor Anju Suri, Chairperson, Department of History, Panjab University convened the program and shared her views on the untiring and successful effort of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, widely known as 'Iron Man of India' as well as 'Unifier of India,' in the creation of a unified Indian nation.

Dr. Ashish Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of History and Program Officer, National Service Scheme, Panjab University proposed the vote of thanks.