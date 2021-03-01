National Science Day Celebration by Deptt of Microbiology PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Microbiology, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a series of online events to celebrate the National Science Day, 2021.

The national science day celebrations started with introductory & welcome note of Dr. Deepak K. Rahi, Chairman, Department of Microbiology, offering tribute to Sir CV Raman.

Highlighting the Raman Effect he gave a brief overview of the biography of Sir C V Raman. The main highlight of the event was a lecture on "Role of Creativity and Design innovation in Science, Technology and global health" which was chaired by Prof. Prince Sharma, former Dean Science, Panjab University, Chandigarh who apprised the audience with the significance of national science day and its impact in society and in the development of various Science programs of the nation.

Prof. Sanjiv Kumar Soni introduced Prof. Sardul Singh Sandhu with the audience. The lecture on the above mentioned topic was delivered by Prof. Sardul Singh Sandhu Director, Design Innovation Centre, Department of Biological Science, R.D. University, Jabalpur. He emphasized on the importance of Creativity, Innovation, Invention and Experimentation in scientific research. He also discussed about the bio-design innovations in the field of nutrition, agriculture, diagnostics and about the bio design products being designed by his university such as the Eco-cradle which is an efficient alternative to hazardous Styrofoam, Bio-design banana medium which is eco-friendly and will provide better nutritional content to the microbes, bio designed dhupbatti, microbial fuel cells, bio fertilizers and bio-designed Mushroom paper.

In the afternoon session, a quiz and declamation competition was organized on the theme "Science Questions for Science" which was judged by Prof. Sanjay Chhibber and Prof. Geeta Shukla. The session was coordinated by Dr. Seema Kumari which received overwhelming participation from young science enthusiasts, large number of students and faculty members. Mr. Gourav & Miss. Kirti won the quiz competition and the declamation competition was won by Miss. Garima Upadhyay. Mr. Khemraj Thakur coordinated the program. Over 100 students and faculty members attended the lecture.